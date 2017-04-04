Jimmy Fallon could not be happier for his newly engaged pal John Cena!
E! News caught up with the Tonight Show host Monday at his new "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" ride at Universal Orlando Resort (opens Apr. 6) where Fallon dished to us about being in the audience when his good friend popped the question to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33.
"How magical was that?" a giddy Fallon told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively yesterday. "Because you could kind of feel like, what a giant audience, and everyone's going, ‘Ahh!' and you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! They better propose!' and then I'm like, ‘What if she says no?'"
Courtesy WWE; Getty Images
Fallon continued, "I was so scared for him. He didn't tell me at all. He didn't give me a hint. He came on my show and he was like, ‘You better come to WrestleMania or else we're not going to be friends anymore.'"
"I loved the whole thing," he added with a smile.
Tinashe, who performed at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, also opened up to E! News about being a part of Nikki and John's exciting night.
"It was so cute!" the "Company" singer told E! News last night at Zedd Presents WELCOME!, a fundraising concert benefitting the ACLU, in L.A. "There was so many people there so it's such a crazy moment to see someone propose in front of that many people. I loved it. I'd never been to a wrestling event before so it was crazy."
Tinashe says she saw John backstage before he proposed in the ring and the WWE pro seemed cool, calm and collected before getting down on one knee.
"No, no visible nerves," Tinashe dished. "Yeah, I couldn't tell. But it was super, super sweet when it happened. Everyone was like, ‘Awww!'"
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
