Fallon continued, "I was so scared for him. He didn't tell me at all. He didn't give me a hint. He came on my show and he was like, ‘You better come to WrestleMania or else we're not going to be friends anymore.'"

"I loved the whole thing," he added with a smile.

Tinashe, who performed at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, also opened up to E! News about being a part of Nikki and John's exciting night.

"It was so cute!" the "Company" singer told E! News last night at Zedd Presents WELCOME!, a fundraising concert benefitting the ACLU, in L.A. "There was so many people there so it's such a crazy moment to see someone propose in front of that many people. I loved it. I'd never been to a wrestling event before so it was crazy."