Olivia Culpo's $78 Top Isn't Your Average T-Shirt

Olivia Culpo

Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo

Just when you thought the world was done with lace-up tops, Olivia Culpo goes and wears one.

Remember last summer's bodysuit craze? Everyone and their moms were wearing one, so it begs the question: Are lace-up styles coming back? Since the style star stepped out yesterday in this $78 Peace Love World T-shirt version, we definitely think it's worth rethinking—especially for festival season.

Now, the neckline on Olivia's is pretty extreme (read: extra plunging), and if you feel comfortable enough to wear it just so, great. But for those of us who need a little more coverage and/or support, try throwing a lacy bra or bralette underneath for an added edgy feel.

Shop alternative lace-up options below!

Shop the Look

ESC: Lace Up T

IRO Lace-Up Tank Top, $149

ESC: Lace Up T

Lace Up Bralet, $25

ESC: Lace Up T

SpikesnSeams Kanye West Reworked LF-Inspired Lace Up Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $52

ESC: Lace Up T

Sonia Rykiel Lace-Up Cotton-Jersey Top, $110

ESC: Lace Up T

River Island Black Spliced Rock Band Print Lace-Up T-Shirt, $56

ESC: Lace Up T

Balmain Lace-Up Front Tank, $530

Add this not-so-average T-shirt to your wardrobe, stat!

