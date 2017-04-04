Olivia Culpo's $78 Top Isn't Your Average T-Shirt

Just when you thought the world was done with lace-up tops, Olivia Culpo goes and wears one.

Remember last summer's bodysuit craze? Everyone and their moms were wearing one, so it begs the question: Are lace-up styles coming back? Since the style star stepped out yesterday in this $78 Peace Love World T-shirt version, we definitely think it's worth rethinking—especially for festival season.

Now, the neckline on Olivia's is pretty extreme (read: extra plunging), and if you feel comfortable enough to wear it just so, great. But for those of us who need a little more coverage and/or support, try throwing a lacy bra or bralette underneath for an added edgy feel.

Shop alternative lace-up options below!