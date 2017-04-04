Kerry Washington Plays Coy About Her Future on Scandal

Are Olivia Pope's days in Washington, D.C. numbered?

Series star Kerry Washington graces the cover of Glamour's May issue (on newsstands Apr. 11) and plays coy about her future on Shonda Rhimes' hit ABC series Scandal. "It's not really up to me," the 40-year-old actress teases. "It's up to Shonda and to the network. Shonda has said from the beginning that she kind of knows how it ends. So, I'm trusting her to guide the arc."

Scandal, which was renewed for a seventh season in February, has given Washington the opportunity to "become a producer," which means she's now interested in doing "other work."