Lena Dunham is finally stepping forward into a new, healthier chapter of her life, but she's admittedly feeling a sense of loss at the same time.

After struggling for years with endometriosis—a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus—going through five surgeries and attempting several non-surgical approaches (including yoga, holistic eating and "vaginal Valium"), the actress can officially say she's "disease-free."

In this week's edition of her Lenny Letter, she writes, "My [final] surgery went off without a hitch. When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, [Dr. Randy Harris] told me something I hadn't expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn't mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy. All that will remain is my long-term relationship with pain, and it's time to get real about that."