Here's How Much Nikki Bella's 5-Carat Engagement Ring Is Worth

After five years of dating, John Cena got down on one knee and asked Nikki Bella a life-changing question.
Of course, he had a special accessory in his hand when he asked the WWE star to be his wife Sunday night at WrestleMania 33—a nearly 5-carat sparkler. According to certified Gemologist Appraiser Deborah Villepigue, the ring is classic Tiffany & Co.
"The center stone is a perfect, round, brilliant diamond around 4 1/2 to 5 carats and about 1/2 carat of round, brilliant diamonds flanking the center stone on the band," she described. "All the diamonds are set in platinum in a classic, six-prong platinum head. It's a classic Tiffany design. The center diamond should be VS-1 in clarity and D-E color."
It may be a D color, but it's an A+ ring in our book. A ring of such clarity and color is worth an estimated $115,000, according to Villepigue.
Courtesy WWE
With the ring ready to go, all Cena had left to do was find the right time to pop the big question. According to the new bride-to-be, inside the ring was the perfect spot.
"I never would have thought that he would have proposed in front of all those people. But that's home for us," Bella said during an interview on Today Monday. "WWE is our home. It's where we met. It's our passion and our life. For me, it's like, he is my prince charming. And he's saying, I want her to be my queen, at our home in front of our family. And honestly, I couldn't have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect."
As for the new groom, the 39-year-old was initially resistant to the idea of marriage, but ultimately, found his match.
"I found the right person. I found a strong person that I consider an inspiration," Cena said. "An equal. Someone when I'm down, can pick me up. It took a person that strong to change my life."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!