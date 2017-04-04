Here's How Much Nikki Bella's 5-Carat Engagement Ring Is Worth

After five years of dating, John Cena got down on one knee and asked Nikki Bella a life-changing question.

Of course, he had a special accessory in his hand when he asked the WWE star to be his wife Sunday night at WrestleMania 33—a nearly 5-carat sparkler. According to certified Gemologist Appraiser Deborah Villepigue, the ring is classic Tiffany & Co.

"The center stone is a perfect, round, brilliant diamond around 4 1/2 to 5 carats and about 1/2 carat of round, brilliant diamonds flanking the center stone on the band," she described. "All the diamonds are set in platinum in a classic, six-prong platinum head. It's a classic Tiffany design. The center diamond should be VS-1 in clarity and D-E color."

It may be a D color, but it's an A+ ring in our book. A ring of such clarity and color is worth an estimated $115,000, according to Villepigue.