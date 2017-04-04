Netflix
Netflix
Defenders, assemble! The first teaser for Netflix's Marvel superhero team-up series, The Defenders, is here. It's quick, but filled with just enough Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) sass to make the 16-second video worth it.
In the video, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) are seen via elevator security camera in Midland Circle. The time stamp, 8:18:20:17, confirms the August 18 premiere date. Luke Cage is out of prison, obviously, and has bullet holes in his shirt, Daredevil is in a Matt Murdock suit with a makeshift mask and Iron Fist is out of breath. Jessica Jones is in her trademark leather jacket because anything else would just be wrong.
Daredevil fans will recall the Midland Circle construction site is where Daredevil and Elektra (Elodie Yung) found that huge, well, hole.
Marvel's The Defenders sees the casts of Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones coming together to save the day and stop Alexandria, a mysterious villain played by Sigourney Weaver. The cast also includes Eka Darville as Malcolm, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth from Jessica Jones, Luke Cage's Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Scott Glenn as Stick and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.
After The Defenders, Daredevil will return for a third season, Jessica Jones for a second and Luke Cage also for a second.
Need even more Defenders, there's a secret site for the New York Bulletin, the newspaper Karen Page begins working for. You can see previous covers based on the various shows, an ad for Colleen Wing and a teaser for a series based on the everyday heroes of New York featuring Claire Temple.