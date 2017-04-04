Defenders, assemble! The first teaser for Netflix's Marvel superhero team-up series, The Defenders, is here. It's quick, but filled with just enough Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) sass to make the 16-second video worth it.

In the video, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) are seen via elevator security camera in Midland Circle. The time stamp, 8:18:20:17, confirms the August 18 premiere date. Luke Cage is out of prison, obviously, and has bullet holes in his shirt, Daredevil is in a Matt Murdock suit with a makeshift mask and Iron Fist is out of breath. Jessica Jones is in her trademark leather jacket because anything else would just be wrong.