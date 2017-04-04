Down 300 pounds, Mama June is proud of where she's at with her weight, and that's why she's "never going back" to seeing 460 pounds on the scale.

With plans to maintain portion control, make better food decisions and adopt a regular exercise regimen, Mama June is determined to permanently alter her life. "I can promise you I'm never going back to that size," she tells People. "I'm happy where I'm at."

After receiving a gastric bypass sleeve, having nine pounds of skin removed and undergoing a tummy tuck, the From Not to Hot star admits there are more downsides that people don't necessarily talk about because it's hard to hear.