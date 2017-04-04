Nothing from the past and present is safe when Andy Cohen's Then & Now returns. The retrospective series features the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host sitting down with his famous pals, including Anderson Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Rose, RuPaul and Joy Behar, to dish the biggest recent headlines as well as previous iconic happenings to ask, "How did we get here?"

Look for Andy Cohen to tackle a bevy of topics, from how the Spice Girls' rise to fame relates to today's women empowerment movement to discussing Beyoncé's performances incorporating Black Lives Matter with Gayle King. In the trailer below, Cohen sits down with Cooper to discuss the CNN host's first encounter with Michael Jackson when he was 11 years old and dishes Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape with Casey Wilson.