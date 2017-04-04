Bravo
Nothing from the past and present is safe when Andy Cohen's Then & Now returns. The retrospective series features the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host sitting down with his famous pals, including Anderson Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Rose, RuPaul and Joy Behar, to dish the biggest recent headlines as well as previous iconic happenings to ask, "How did we get here?"
Look for Andy Cohen to tackle a bevy of topics, from how the Spice Girls' rise to fame relates to today's women empowerment movement to discussing Beyoncé's performances incorporating Black Lives Matter with Gayle King. In the trailer below, Cohen sits down with Cooper to discuss the CNN host's first encounter with Michael Jackson when he was 11 years old and dishes Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape with Casey Wilson.
"They have a love I will never know," Wilson jokes.
"He also had a huge d—k," Cohen says.
"That's what I mean. They had a wonderful relationship," she says.
Other guests include Jill Kragman (discussing her neighbor, Bernie Madoff), Meghan McCain (talking about oral sex and Bill Clinton) Kyle Richards, Kandi Burruss, Erika Girardi, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, Willie Geist, Susan Lucci and Kendra Wilkinson.
Andy Cohen's Then & Now premieres Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)