DeGeneres and her wife "loved" visiting French Polynesia: "The people there were so friendly."

The host shared a video of their arrival, where they were greeted by a local who was wearing traditional Tahitian clothing. "I almost wore that," she joked. As she told the audience, "A few drinks later, I did wear that." DeGeneres also shared a video of de Rossi "drinking "some type of beverage" on the beach. "And this was our view. Look at that," she marveled. "And the water—you can't really tell—it's overcast—but [it's] crystal clear water. Quiet. Nothing. Birds. That's it."

Referring to the private beach where she and de Rossi spent most of their time together, the host joked, "That was where we slept; we should've booked in advance. I realize that now. I didn't realize I should have called ahead. Needless to say, it was very stressful for us there."