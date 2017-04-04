It has been nearly two months since Bob Harper suffered a near-fatal heart attack, and now he's ready to open up about the terrifying ordeal.

The Biggest Loser trainer, 51, gave Savannah Guthrie an interview on Today Tuesday morning and revealed he actually died during his attack. "I was in full cardiac arrest," Harper said. "My heart stopped. Not to be dramatic, but I was dead. I was on that ground dead."

The morning of Feb. 12, 2017, Harper and friends went to the gym. After finishing his normal exercises, Harper suddenly dropped to the ground and stopped breathing. "I had what they call a 'widow-maker,'" he said. "It was a six percent survival rate, and the fact that there were doctors in the gym when I had the heart attack saved my life."