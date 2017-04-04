Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd aren't hiding behind a poker face when it comes to their Dancing With the Stars scores. The couple, who danced the tango to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," were the last to be called safe in week two of the competition. They received a score of 26 from the four judges.
"I loved our performance. I felt like he was so much better than last week, we did so much more content, he improved so much, he wasn't as nervous, it was just an all-around better dance for us," Peta told E! News after the show. "I really thought we could've gotten better scores, but that's how it goes. I'm just going to take the criticism and move onto next week and make sure it's nice and fluid for next week."
"It's certainly nerve-racking. I don't take anything for granted on this show, so, you know, onto the next," Nick said.
Despite being in the bottom two, the pair weren't the lowest-scored celebrities. You know what they say: Votes matter.
And since we had Nick, you know it's time for an update on how things are going with his Bachelor fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi: "Not much has changed, it's still pretty great. It's only been six days, but thanks for the follow-up," he cracked.
Peta's fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in the audience after being sidelined from dancing with partner Heather Morris. He underwent a procedure to repair his calf and has been receiving treatment for the last week.
"He's been doing really great," Peta said, noting his recovery is going quicker than expected. "I think he should be back in a couple of weeks."
While he's been out, Heather has danced with Alan Bersten. The two did the tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic" and received a 33 from the judges.
