Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd aren't hiding behind a poker face when it comes to their Dancing With the Stars scores. The couple, who danced the tango to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," were the last to be called safe in week two of the competition. They received a score of 26 from the four judges.

"I loved our performance. I felt like he was so much better than last week, we did so much more content, he improved so much, he wasn't as nervous, it was just an all-around better dance for us," Peta told E! News after the show. "I really thought we could've gotten better scores, but that's how it goes. I'm just going to take the criticism and move onto next week and make sure it's nice and fluid for next week."