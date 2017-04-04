The pair received a 24 for the foxtrot, sixes across the board from judges Julianne Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.

"It's been an amazing experience," Keo said.

"Tell the truth! He wants to kill me," Charo joked.

"Sometimes. You know what? I enjoyed this season. She's amazing and I learned a lot from her. I learned so much about life, about family, about—just everything, man. I'm just so happy," Keo told us.

At the end of the day, Charo, who often joked about wanting to quit the show, tried to ignite a feud with Bruno and wanted to make a deal to leave so Chris Kattan, the first eliminated celebrity, could stay, said she's a winner.