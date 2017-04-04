Charo cuchi-cuchied her way out of the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. The iconic entertainer was the second celebrity eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 24. Her wedding-themed foxtrot with Keo Motsepe set to "Chapel of Love" by The Dixie Cups was their last dance of the competition, but there's no hard feelings.
"I feel like I've got a million dollars right now in my wallet," Charo told E! News after she was eliminated. "I enjoy, very much, the show. I enjoyed learning the famous f—ktrot. I made a beautiful friend and I got connected with Keo. This is not a job, this is an incredible experience and I recommend this to everybody."
The pair received a 24 for the foxtrot, sixes across the board from judges Julianne Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.
"It's been an amazing experience," Keo said.
"Tell the truth! He wants to kill me," Charo joked.
"Sometimes. You know what? I enjoyed this season. She's amazing and I learned a lot from her. I learned so much about life, about family, about—just everything, man. I'm just so happy," Keo told us.
At the end of the day, Charo, who often joked about wanting to quit the show, tried to ignite a feud with Bruno and wanted to make a deal to leave so Chris Kattan, the first eliminated celebrity, could stay, said she's a winner.
"You've got to understand, this is a victory in my mind, in my heart," she said.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more Dancing With the Stars scoop.