As Mel B described in her declaration, "when something good would happen for me, he would beat me down to let me know he was in charge."

Verbally, she alleged in the declaration he often demeaned her with negative comments about her intelligence or appearance, specifically after giving birth.

In the documents, Mel B also alleged her husband forced her to partake in "sexual intercourse with him and random women." If she tried to resist, the former Spice Girl claimed he would threaten to release secret tapings of their sexual activity.

Mel B claimed in the declaration that he impregnated their nanny and initially wanted to father the child while the three of them lived together. However, according to the singer's account in the court documents, he later demanded the nanny get an abortion and, according to the singer, paid for the procedure with her money. The star also alleged he often physically compared her to the nanny.