It's all in good fun.
When it came time for Nancy Kerrigan to hit the ballroom stage as a competitor on Dancing With the Stars, longtime friend and fellow former ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi knew exactly how to cheer her on from the audience.
The Olympic champion held a sign that read, "BREAK A LEG NANCY!" Of course, it was hard to ignore the history of the pun. On the first night of the competition three weeks ago, Yamaguchi urged Kerrigan to "break a leg" in a harmless tweet. However, the Internet was quick to point out the irony in the athlete's words as Kerrigan was famously attacked in 1994 by someone hired by competitor Tonya Harding's ex-husband and bodyguard to break her leg.
So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! ??#DWTS— Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017
Yamaguchi made light of the unintended joke when she proudly held the sign in the audience Monday night. "A special sign to cheer on my roomie @nancyakerrigan," she quipped on social media. "You shook your bon bons and then some!!! Awesome tonight!"
Kerrigan samba-ed her way to a 33 out of 40 and remains in the competition. No matter what, she appreciated her pal's support. "So great having @kristiyamaguchi and her family at @DancingABC last night! Always fun to catch up!" she tweeted back.
As expected, the Internet had a field day with the ongoing banter.
"Savage friend goals," one Instagram user commented.
"Great you both can laugh about it!" another added.
Whatever you do, Nancy, just don't actually break your leg!