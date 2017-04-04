It's all in good fun.

When it came time for Nancy Kerrigan to hit the ballroom stage as a competitor on Dancing With the Stars, longtime friend and fellow former ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi knew exactly how to cheer her on from the audience.

The Olympic champion held a sign that read, "BREAK A LEG NANCY!" Of course, it was hard to ignore the history of the pun. On the first night of the competition three weeks ago, Yamaguchi urged Kerrigan to "break a leg" in a harmless tweet. However, the Internet was quick to point out the irony in the athlete's words as Kerrigan was famously attacked in 1994 by someone hired by competitor Tonya Harding's ex-husband and bodyguard to break her leg.