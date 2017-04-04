Chris Evans Gets the Worst Reviews of His Career for Dennis

As luck would have it, his subject happened to be in the audience. "I'm playing you, buddy!" Evans said. "His name is Dennis Baker. I've been following him around for about six weeks now. I really got inside. It's been a while now, but I know how Dennis sleeps, how he eats. The more you lose yourself in a role, they more they acknowledge it. Everything about you, I know now."

Baker asked, "Have you been stalking me?"

"No," Evans replied. "I've been researching you, Dennis—for cinema." Evans knew he would be in the audience, so he brought the film's trailer "as a treat to everyone," but "mostly to Dennis."

Evans wrote, directed and starred in the NC-17 movie.