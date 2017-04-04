Kendall Jenner Stars in Pepsi's "Jump In" Commercial

The time has come for Kendall Jenner to "Jump In."

The 21-year-old supermodel stars in Pepsi's "Jump In" commercial, released globally Tuesday. "I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi," the E! reality star tells E! News in a statement. "To me, Pepsi is more than just a beverage—it registers as a pop culture icon and a lifestyle that shares a voice with the generation of today. The spirit of Pepsi—living in the 'now' moment—is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my everyday life and travels to enjoy every experience of today."

The ad was produced by PepsiCo's in-house content creation arm, Creators League Studio.

Kendall Jenner, Pepsi

Courtesy of Pepsi

"Standing together and being unified in the moment is a powerful experience," says Jamaican singer Skip Marley. "This song 'Lions' that Pepsi selected for the 'Moments' ad should remind our generation to look at the way you are living and find strength and calm in each moment."

According to a press release, the company will be celebrating life's "Live for Now" moments throughout 2017: "Moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back." The short film starring Jenner "captures the spirit and actions of those people that jump in to every moment," the beverage company adds. It features multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments."

Jenner joins a long list of Pepsi's celebrity spokespeople. Previous brand ambassadors include Beyoncé, Drew Brees, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, One Direction, Pink and Britney Spears.

