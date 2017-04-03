Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O'Neal's Lip Sync Battle Features a Tonight Show First That Nobody Saw Coming

Who's ready for a battle between a late-night great and a basketball legend?

As The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon began a special week of shows live from the Universal Orlando Resort, guest Shaquille O'Neal decided to take part in one of the show's favorite segments.

It's time for Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon.

"Since we both have Irish last names, my first song is a classic by House of Pain," the late-night host shared as he helped kick things off. "It's called 'Jump Around.'"

Sure, that's great and all but Shaq wants to take us back to 1988 with "My Prerogative" by Bobby Brown. As the former Los Angeles Lakers player showed off his dance moves, Pitbull decided to crash the party as a special guest that totally caught Jimmy off guard.

Jimmy Fallon, Shaquille O'Neal

NBC

"That's not fair, that's not fair," Jimmy explained. "I got to up my game." After a quick wardrobe change, the host did his best rendition of John Legend and Ariana Grande's cover of "Beauty and the Beast." 

Before things got too competitive, however, Shaq decided to pull a move that has never been done during the show's segment. The basketball stud decided to duet with his very own competitor in a memorable performance of Elton John's "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

It's a big week for Jimmy who is in town to celebrate the grand opening of his new ride inside the theme park titled Race Through New York.

The motion simulation ride is described as a fun-filled ride through the Big Apple. It opens to the public this Thursday. 

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:34 p.m. only on NBC.

(E!, NBC and Universal Orlando are part of the NBCUniversal family)

