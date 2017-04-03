Who's ready for a battle between a late-night great and a basketball legend?

As The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon began a special week of shows live from the Universal Orlando Resort, guest Shaquille O'Neal decided to take part in one of the show's favorite segments.

It's time for Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon.

"Since we both have Irish last names, my first song is a classic by House of Pain," the late-night host shared as he helped kick things off. "It's called 'Jump Around.'"

Sure, that's great and all but Shaq wants to take us back to 1988 with "My Prerogative" by Bobby Brown. As the former Los Angeles Lakers player showed off his dance moves, Pitbull decided to crash the party as a special guest that totally caught Jimmy off guard.