Orlando, watch out. Jimmy Fallon is coming your way!

The Tonight Show kicks off a four-night stand in the theme park capital of the world tonight, celebrating the grand opening of Fallon's new ride Race Through New York at Universal Studios, and E! News has your first look at the show's hilarious cold open!

Spoofing the original National Lampoon's Vacation, Fallon takes Chevy Chase's place behind the steering wheel for an epic road trip down the east coast with sidekick Steve Higgins and house band The Roots along for the ride, bopping along to the iconic theme song from the classic film.