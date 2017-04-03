Orlando, watch out. Jimmy Fallon is coming your way!
The Tonight Show kicks off a four-night stand in the theme park capital of the world tonight, celebrating the grand opening of Fallon's new ride Race Through New York at Universal Studios, and E! News has your first look at the show's hilarious cold open!
Spoofing the original National Lampoon's Vacation, Fallon takes Chevy Chase's place behind the steering wheel for an epic road trip down the east coast with sidekick Steve Higgins and house band The Roots along for the ride, bopping along to the iconic theme song from the classic film.
Clearly excited about the big week ahead of him, Fallon took to Instagram to tease his first night's guests, which include Vin Diesel, Shaquille O'Neal and Pitbull. Oh, and did we mention that Fallon is taking Shaq on in a lip sync battle for the ages? Because that's happening and it's bound to be amazing. You can check out a sneak peek of it above.
Guests for the remainder of Fallon's time in Orlando include Blake Shelton, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Richie and the one and only Jay Leno.
Don't miss all the fun when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon takes over Orlando, beginning tonight at 11:34 p.m. only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)