Kylie Jenner Supports Tyga's New Music Amid Split Rumors

So are they or aren't they?
Nearly a week after speculation surfaced that Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship might be cooling down, the makeup mogul took to Snapchat to prove, at the very least, these two remain on amicable terms.
In a video shared Monday, the 19-year-old lipsyncs a verse from the rapper's newly released track, "Act Ghetto," which actually includes a shout out to Jenner. "Gettin' checks like Kylie / Yeah, every day I do it," Tyga raps.
And while we've yet to see Kylie and Tyga step out together publicly since mid-March, her support of the recording artist will keep fans interested in their rollercoaster relationship.
Kylie via Snapchat pic.twitter.com/MnQaVPnHd3— Kylie Jenner Updates (@KylieKJDaily) April 3, 2017
If one thing is for sure when it comes to the on-again, off-again duo, it's that they've been unusually separate during their day to day.
An insider revealed to E! News that Tyga recently relocated into a new home in the Hollywood Hills where he's "been partying and having people over every night" without Kylie.
Meanwhile, the E! reality star has been photographed out and about on multiple occasions, most recently arriving to a studio on Monday with big sis Kim Kardashian.
And it's not necessarily unusual for the couple to spend some time apart, as a source explained following their 2015 split, "Kylie wants time to just be by herself and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that's his one and only lady."
