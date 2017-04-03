Kylie Jenner Supports Tyga's New Music Amid Split Rumors

So are they or aren't they?

Nearly a week after speculation surfaced that Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship might be cooling down, the makeup mogul took to Snapchat to prove, at the very least, these two remain on amicable terms.

In a video shared Monday, the 19-year-old lipsyncs a verse from the rapper's newly released track, "Act Ghetto," which actually includes a shout out to Jenner. "Gettin' checks like Kylie / Yeah, every day I do it," Tyga raps.

And while we've yet to see Kylie and Tyga step out together publicly since mid-March, her support of the recording artist will keep fans interested in their rollercoaster relationship.