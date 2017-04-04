Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O'Neal's Lip Sync Battle Features a Tonight Show First That Nobody Saw Coming
A lot has changed since Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise back in 2012, but one thing has stayed the same: her dedication to privacy.
Five years ago, the former Dawson's Creek star made the difficult decision to part ways with the A-list actor in what could only have been described as the biggest celebrity split of the year.
"Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children," Cruise's publicist said at the time before adding, "Please allow them their privacy."
Meanwhile, Holmes' divorce attorney weighed in on the family matter, saying the following in a statement:
"Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."
Holmes and Cruise's only child together, their daughter Suri Cruise, was six at the time of their split.
And while the youngster's well-being has always been a primary concern for both parents, her famous mother received primary physical custody in the divorce agreement.
Holmes has managed to navigate life after a painful and public divorce in the most private way for the sake of her child and she's only recently spoken out about the magnitude of the split.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she said in a Town & Country magazine interview this year.
"It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing better in the world than watching your child succeed."
James Devaney/WireImage
But when she's not busy protecting her daughter from the spotlight, or hard at work on her successful career, she's also managing to keep her any semblance of a love life as top-secret as it gets.
Despite sightings with Jamie Foxx, and years of speculation that the two are an item, Holmes admitted to the magazine that she does her best to control what gets out to the public.
"In today's world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn't true, so we don't pay attention. There are more important things….To experience something so publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through."
Holmes added, "You can't control that."
Shahar Azran/WireImage
All things considered, insight into the dynamic between Foxx and Holmes is increasingly limited, but that seems to be precisely how both parties involved want it to remain.
In December of last year, amid a rumor mill buzzing that the actors were actually secretly married, Holmes finally spoke about her connection to the Academy Award winner.
"No, I'm not married, but thank you for asking," she politely told a reporter for The New York Times during an interview. She remained tight-lipped about any additional details.
To date, only a handful of photographs show the two within an arm's distance. In fact, just yesterday, E! News reported that the duo shared dinner together in New York City earlier this week—photo evidence that neither of them can deny.
Foxx has notoriously not spoken on the romance but his longtime pal (and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star) Claudia Jordan once dished that he is "very happy with her." "Her," of course, being Ms. Holmes.
So what's the deal here? Well, understandably so, it seems as though divorce under a microscope shifted the way in which Holmes conducts her personal life in the public eye.
She may speak of her motherhood and family life—in formal interviews only—and she may appear to still be the girl next door much like her role of Joey Potter, but things aren't as candid as they appear.
Make no mistake about it, Holmes is undoubtedly keeping her cards close to the chest since her marriage to Cruise ended—and for good reason.