A lot has changed since Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise back in 2012, but one thing has stayed the same: her dedication to privacy.

Five years ago, the former Dawson's Creek star made the difficult decision to part ways with the A-list actor in what could only have been described as the biggest celebrity split of the year.

"Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children," Cruise's publicist said at the time before adding, "Please allow them their privacy."

Meanwhile, Holmes' divorce attorney weighed in on the family matter, saying the following in a statement:

"Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."