Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban to Jessie James & Eric Decker: Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA at ACM Awards 2017
Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Attention Emmy voters: It's time to focus any and all of your attention on the one and only Nicole Kidman.
Sure, this year's ceremony isn't until September 17. But between Sunday night's 2017 ACM Awards and the finale of HBO's Big Little Lies, the actress deserves some serious R-E-S-P-E-C-T for her many talents.
Rewind to Sunday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Nicole was supporting her man Keith Urban.
As soon as the first performers took to the stage, Nicole proved she was worthy of those prime front-row seats as she danced the night away. And when Faith Hill grabbed a seat next to the actress, that's when things really turned up.
"Faith and Nicole jamming," Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Snapchat after seeing how much fun the Hollywood stars were having. "YAS."
Giphy
Not only does Nicole know how to have fun during shows, she also can create some red carpet moments. In addition to making the Best Dressed list on more than one occasion, the A-list star isn't shy about crashing interviews with her favorite stars.
Just look back to the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet with she decided to pop into Tom Hiddleston's interview. "Stop. That's enough. Enough talking," she joked to Tom who went from interviewee to interviewer. " I'm so happy to be here and I'm determined to have fun, that's why I came and did that."
And has anybody noticed a red carpet pattern involving Nicole and her husband Keith? They legit can't stop holding hands no matter where they go.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Posing for shouting paparazzi? Hold on tight! Walking up the stairs at the MET Gala? Put your palms out.
For the super serious voter who relies strictly on what he or she sees during episodes, we got you covered there as well.
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Several publications are quick to praise Nicole's performance as Celeste Wright who is a woman in an emotionally and physically volatile marriage.
In fact, TV Guide recently told voters to "just give Nicole Kidman her Emmy now" in a recent headline.
An A-list Hollywood star who can act, dance, dress to impress and bring a famous plus one to an award show? What more could a pop culture fan ask for? Make us proud, Emmys!