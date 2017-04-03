"I think last year, when we left the season last year, I think it came off as a little dark. I think people sort of ran away at the end of the season, I think you even felt that at the reunion," she admitted. "This season...people reconcile the relationships that maybe went wrong last year. New friendships are made, and it's not such a bifurcated group. Last year, I felt like there was Team A and Team B and if you were Team B, you couldn't be friends with Team A. You're going to see a lot more crossover and much more interaction with people you wouldn't expect."

Of course, that doesn't mean the season will be short on drama, especially when it comes to Dorinda and her former pal, Sonja Morgan. "She just sort of consistently went behind my back to other people, to other sources, and was just saying dreadful things about me again," she teased of their bumpy road ahead. "My whole thing is: Say it to me. Don't say it about me. You want to say it? Don't be a coward and run to anyone that'll listen."