It was a popular opinion for awhile that this day wasn't ever going to come.

Sure, it was going to be April 4, 2017, at some point, but for at least a year the prognosis wasn't as clear when it came to whether Beyoncé and Jay Zwould also be celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today.

Because of...you know. The turmoil.

Yet as possible as a breakup seemed at one point, the opposite feels true now. Not only are they marking nine years of marriage today—the fourth day of the fourth month—but they're also expecting twins, two little siblings at once for Blue Ivy Carter.

Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Carter have also displayed an impressive level of togetherness since their marriage cracked open just enough for people to get a glimpse of the issues inside, deepening the mystery that is their enduring bond and leaving everyone questioning just how bad it got...if it even got bad at all.

But it only makes sense that, come what may, lemons or Lemonade, they're in on it together.