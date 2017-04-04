A lot of things happened at the end of iZombie season two, but perhaps one of the biggest and most show-changing was that Liv (Rose McIver) let Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) in on her secret.

Now, instead of thinking she's just a kooky psychic, Clive now knows that his partner is a zombie who eats the brains of murder victims to not only survive but to also gain access to their memories, which also gives her aspects of their personalities.

It's a big change for the show, and for the crime-solving partnership of Liv and Clive, who can now take even better advantage of Liv's brain-eating.

We haven't yet seen them interact much (when there were no lives in danger) since Liv revealed her secret, but the exclusive clip above, from tonight's premiere, gives a glimpse at their new, more open friendship as Clive takes care of his drunk friend who was just forced to shoot her zombie boyfriend in the head.