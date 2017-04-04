Get ready for some serious s--t to go down.

Legends of Tomorrow ends its second season tonight, and based on everything we've seen and heard so far, you might want to strap yourselves in for one wild ride.

"The finale is giant. It's the biggest episode we've ever done," star Caity Lotz told us at PaleyFest. "People are going to love it. I don't even know how we did it. When people watch it, they're going to be like, how did this happen?"

In anticipation of this insanity, which finds the Legends returning to 1916 (and the events of the episode, "Fellowship of the Spear") to prevent the Legion of Doom from taking control of the spear and creating the terrifying Doomworld we saw last week, where the Legion was in control, we hopped on the phone with executive producer Marc Guggenheim to get the scoop on just how big this episode is going to be.