Anderson East is one lucky fella!

The country singer accompanied girlfriend Miranda Lambert to last night's 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, and after her history-making win, Anderson couldn't help but share a special message to The Weight of These Wings artist.

"Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her," East, 28, wrote alongside a black and photo of the pair sitting in the front row of T-Mobile Arena.

The "What Would it Take" performer sure has reason to celebrate Lambert, who became the first woman to win Female Vocalist of the Year for eight consecutive years since 2009. Miranda, 33, faced stiff competition up against Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood, but ultimately came out on top.