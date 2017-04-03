Inside Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's First Days of Parenthood

Welcome to the parenthood journey, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski.

It's only been a couple of weeks since the Hollywood couple welcomed their first child into the world. In a short amount of time, however, the pair has already experienced plenty of joy as mom and dad.

"Like all first time parents, they are overwhelmingly happy and overwhelmingly exhausted," a source shared with E! News exclusively.

Our insider added, "They're surrounded by loving friends and family and they can't imagine going through all of it with anyone else."

While the newlyweds have yet to reveal any personal details about their daughter, it's perfectly clear that 2017 is already turning into a very special year.