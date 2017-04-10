We could give you a lot of reasons that Netflix's newest series is one to watch.
13 Reasons Why is a beautiful, devastating portrayal of teenagers dealing with everything from love and relationships to rape and suicide that owes a lot to its writing and directing, but also a lot to its cast, which probably couldn't be better.
As we watched the series, we found ourselves asking a lot of questions about that cast. Who is that? Where do we know them from? How old are they? Is that that one guy from that one show?
Basically, we lived on IMDb for the duration of our 13 Reasons Why binge, so we're here to share some of the mildly interesting actor facts we learned along the way, in the form of the questions you may have asked as you made your way through the show.
And if you haven't watched yet and just want to arm yourself with the info ahead of time, there are no spoilers here!
Is Clay also Percy Jackson?
No! But Dylan Minnette is aware that he and Logan Lerman look alike. You know Minnette from Lost (as Jack's son), Scandal (as Fitz and Mellie's son), the short-lived Awake (as Lucious Malfoy's son), and movies like Goosebumps and Don't Breathe. He also played another character named Clay in the TV show Saving Grace. Plus, he also played young Michael Scofield on Prison Break, young Charlie on Two and a Half Men, and got new ears from Dr. McSteamy in an episode of Grey's Anatomy.
Alright, April Fools; I AM Logan Lerman.— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) April 1, 2017
How old is the guy who plays Tony?
Christian Navarro has the look of someone who could be in his early 20s or his early 30s, but the internet seems confused either way. Google currently claims that he was married to Monk star Traylor Howard from 2003 to 2006, but that seems false if his birthday is correct on the questionable Famousbirthdays.com, which claims he was born in 1991, making him 12 when he was supposedly married. Christian Navarro is a mystery to us.
How did it take me so many episodes to realize that was Lane from Gilmore Girls?
Keiko Agena is just harder to recognize when she's not playing a young mom in Stars Hollow, and is actually playing closer to her real age (43) as the school's communications teacher, Mrs. Bradley. (She was 27 playing 16 when Gilmore Girls started in 2000.)
Where have I seen Hannah before?
You probably haven't. Katherine Langford's only other acting credit is a short film called Daughter, but we'd bet you'll be seeing a lot more of her soon. You also probably haven't seen Courtney (Michelle Selene Ang), Marcus (Steven Silver), Justin (Brandon Flynn), Courtney (Michele Selene Ang), or Ryan (Tommy Dorfman) before, since they're all pretty new to acting.
Who plays Skye the barista and why does she look so familiar?
That's Sosie Bacon, who has the coolest name and just so happens to be the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick! She was in a few episodes of her mom's show, The Closer, back in the day (2005), starred in a few episodes of MTV's Scream TV show, and was also Miss Golden Globe in 2014.
Is that Alex also from Parenthood?
Yes. Alex is played by Miles Heizer, who played Drew Holt on Parenthood. And his dad is played by Mark Pellegrino, also known as Jacob from Lost.
Where do I know (that asshole) Bryce from?
A few episodes of so many things. Justin Prentice has been in at least one episode of each of the following: Criminal Minds, Melissa & Joey, The Middle, Victorious, iCarly, Suburgatory, NCIS, Glee, NCIS: New Orleans, Castle, The Mindy Project, iZombie, and Awkward.
And the principal is also in everything, right?
You are so correct. Steven Weber has been in multiple episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, House of Lies, iZombie, 2 Broke Girls, Chasing Life, Helix, Murder in the First, Dallas, Wilfred, Hot in Cleveland, Falling Skies, Happy Town, In Plain Sight, Brothers & Sisters, Law & Order: SVU, Will & Grace, Once and Again, and Wings. He has been in at least one episode of The Mindy Project, Community, How to Get Away with Murder, Sleepy Hollow, Psych, Party Down, Desperate Housewives, Monk, Parenthood, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and more.
He was also in the Fairly Odd Parents movie from 2011.
Hannah's mom is Addison Montgomery, right?
Yep! Former Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice star Kate Walsh plays Hannah's mom, and Hannah's dad is played by Brian D'Arcy James, who you may know from Smash, or Spotlight, or Sisters.
Is Zach also on Riverdale?
Indeed! Ross Butler plays Reggie. He's also been in a few episodes of Teen Wolf, K.C. Undercover, and Chasing Life. And if you want to know more about him, check out his answers to our E!Q quiz.
And speaking of Teen Wolf, Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica, appeared in a few episodes in the most recent season!
Where do I recognize Sheri and her fashion sense from?
Ajiona Alexus plays teenage Cookie on Empire, back when she still went by the name Loretha. And she and Dylan Minnette aren't even the only actors known for playing the younger versions of well-known characters—Devin Druid, who plays photographer Tyler, played young Louis CK in a few episodes of Louie.
And if you're looking for other Empire stars, Derek Luke, who plays school counselor Mr. Porter, played Malcolm in season one.
Where do I know Dennis, the lawyer from the finale, from?
Wilson Cruz has been in many shows and movies, but he's probably best known as Rickie Vasquez on My So-Called Life, which is another show praised for its portrayals of teens. Dennis even shares a last name with Rickie!
Does Selena Gomez make an appearance?
No, Gomez stayed behind the camera as an executive producer, but she sings a cover of "Only You" that plays in the final episode.
13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.