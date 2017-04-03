What a Night Out With the Southern Charm Cast Is Really Like

You may want to grab the aspirin and water now because you're going to need it after a night out with the Southern Charm crew.

Ahead of the season four premiere on April 3, E! News went on a bar crawl in Charleston with the gentlemen of the Bravo hit series, Shep Rose, Craig Conover and new cast member Austen Kroll, to see if the cast really does party as hard as they seem to on the show. Spoiler alert: They do and we lived to tell the tale! Barely!

So what's a night out with the entire cast really look like? Carissa Culiner played a game of "Most Likely To" at Charleston's 82 Queen, where she offering up superlatives such as "most likely to throw up in an Uber," "most likely to drunkenly cry" and "most likely to get in a fight," and the trio assigned the cast member they thought was best suited for the title. And Shep, Craig and Austen definitely did not hold back with their answers.