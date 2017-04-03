From Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban to Jessie James & Eric Decker: Celeb Couples Pack on the PDA at ACM Awards 2017
Bob Harper is slowly working on recovering after suffering a heart attack in February, but he still can't shake the emotions that came with it.
The former Biggest Loser host sat down with Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show in his first interview following the health scare, which will air on Tuesday. However, ahead of the tell-all, he opened up to the outlet about his recovery so far.
"I've been on an emotional roller coaster," Harper told Today. "I've had to work on my meditation and just really take care of myself in any and every way I can during this process. I try to stay positive."
Opening up about what he calls the "scariest day of my life," Harper said he was doing his normal gym routine on February 12 when all of a sudden he dropped to his knees and stopped breathing.
As we reported before, one of his coaches immediately found two doctors in the gym who were able to administer CPR—a move that likely saved Harper's life. He was rushed to the hospital where they discovered he had suffered sudden cardiac arrest.
The heart attack stopped his heart from beating and pumping blood into his brain, which would usually kill someone within minutes. Harper believes his good health and the immediate medical attention are what saved him that day.
Though he says he's feeling "much better," he is still working out under his doctor's supervision, doing very light walking as he continues to recover.
Make sure to tune into Harper's full interview with Guthrie on the Today Show on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:40 a.m. ET.