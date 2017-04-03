The Walking Dead has said goodbye to yet another of their own.

After her suicide mission at the Sanctuary resulted in her being held captive by an endlessly fascinated Negan two episodes prior, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally got her big moment to stick it to the guy who bashed her beloved Abraham's head in. After tricking him into believing she'd help him deliver the punishment he felt Rick and the Alexandrians deserved, she got into a coffin, swallowed Eugene's homemade poison and scared the crap out of the big baddie when he opened it during his big speech.

While her sacrifice didn't end up wiping Negan out, it did buy Rick and the group some time to try and get out of their sticky situation, so it wasn't completely in vain.