The Walking Dead has said goodbye to yet another of their own.
After her suicide mission at the Sanctuary resulted in her being held captive by an endlessly fascinated Negan two episodes prior, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally got her big moment to stick it to the guy who bashed her beloved Abraham's head in. After tricking him into believing she'd help him deliver the punishment he felt Rick and the Alexandrians deserved, she got into a coffin, swallowed Eugene's homemade poison and scared the crap out of the big baddie when he opened it during his big speech.
While her sacrifice didn't end up wiping Negan out, it did buy Rick and the group some time to try and get out of their sticky situation, so it wasn't completely in vain.
And, as Martin-Green pointed out on Talking Dead after the big episode, her death may have made history on the show in the process. "In this beautiful way, it was the first time we had ever rooted for a walker. Also, it was beautiful because the way I saw it, that warrior spirit lives on. That even in death, I was still going to fight, because I had realized my purpose. It had been revealed to me," she told host Chris Hardwick. "Everything before that had been self-preservation, self-defense mechanisms, basically self-obsession. And over the course of my life as Sasha, it was progressing beyond that to the point that I said, ‘OK, I now have a greater purpose that is much bigger than me, that's for the future, and I'm going to do it even in death.'"
The Walking Dead returns for season eight in October on AMC.