Harrison Ford may not be done flying just yet.
Less than two months after the actor was involved in a passenger plane incident at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., the FAA has concluded their investigation.
"The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, including an interview with Mr. Ford, and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted. Mr. Ford retains his pilot's certificate without restriction," Harrison's law firm Aerlex Law Group said in a statement to E! News. "In closing the matter, the agency acknowledged Mr. Ford's long history of compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations and his cooperative attitude during the investigation."
The statement concluded, "Mr. Ford has held a pilot's certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action."
While the FAA does not comment on cases involving individual pilots, the authority also released a statement Monday.
"The FAA has completed its investigation of the incident in which a pilot landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport on Feb. 13, 2017. The FAA does not comment on cases involving individual airmen," the statement read. "Any letters the FAA issued in connection with this case can be requested through the Freedom of Information Act."
Back in February, Harrison was piloting his private plane and coming in for a landing. According to the FAA, the pilot landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway.
According to reports, Harrison was captured on air traffic control recordings asking, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me."
While the Star Wars and Indiana Jones star is an experienced pilot, Harrison sustained moderate injuries back in March 2015 after a small plane he was piloting crashed at a golf course in Venice, Calif. He was ultimately able to recover from his injuries.
