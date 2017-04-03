Harrison Ford may not be done flying just yet.

Less than two months after the actor was involved in a passenger plane incident at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., the FAA has concluded their investigation.

"The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, including an interview with Mr. Ford, and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted. Mr. Ford retains his pilot's certificate without restriction," Harrison's law firm Aerlex Law Group said in a statement to E! News. "In closing the matter, the agency acknowledged Mr. Ford's long history of compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations and his cooperative attitude during the investigation."

The statement concluded, "Mr. Ford has held a pilot's certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action."