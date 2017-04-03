As they say, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's two-year-old son Sasha seems to be certainly following in his father's footsteps.
The 40-year-old singer shared a collection of moments that prove that their baby boy inherited some of the athletic genes in the family.
You might be surprised to see that he's not only a soccer fan, but he's got an excellent grip on his tennis racket too.
"My little athlete!" the "Chantaje" singer captioned the adorable video.
Sweetest part? That song playing in the background is Shakira's "23," it's a song that she wrote about Piqué.
During her iHeart release party in 2014, the mother of two told host Ryan Seacrestthat this was the most personal song she's ever written. The couple met when the soccer stud was only 23, hence the title of the song.
"I looked into those blue eyes, and I was like, 'This is right,'" the singer said to the audience.
We can't enough of this family!