As they say, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's two-year-old son Sasha seems to be certainly following in his father's footsteps.

The 40-year-old singer shared a collection of moments that prove that their baby boy inherited some of the athletic genes in the family.

You might be surprised to see that he's not only a soccer fan, but he's got an excellent grip on his tennis racket too.