Nattie Neidhart is in need of some advice on Total Divas.

On tonight's episode, Nattie struggles with helping Nikki Bella train for her comeback because she's worried she'll reinjure Nicole's neck. So to get some help on what to do, Nattie sits down with Brie Bella.

"I've never, ever wrestled anyone that's come back from what Nicole's come back from," Nattie explains. "And so for me, I just take injuries very, very seriously."

But Brie tells Nattie that Nikki knows her body best and since her doctor said it was a go, they "have to be on Nicole's side."