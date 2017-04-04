Total Divas is back tomorrow night!

On Wednesday's all-new episode, Nikki Bella is working on her comeback after recovering from her neck surgery. But when she attempts to train with Nattie Neidhart, she learns that Nattie is afraid to really work with her because she doesn't want to hurt Nikki.

After hearing this from Nattie, Nikki starts to doubt herself and worries about reinjuring her neck.

"I'm kind of just taking in everything that Nattie said to me," Nikki says in the clip above. "And it's making me doubt myself, like am I gonna get hurt again?"