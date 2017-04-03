We'll say what you're thinking: Please let this movie be aca-awesome.
Less than two years after Universal Pictures greenlit a third installment in the popular movie franchise, fans learned that Pitch Perfect 3 filming is officially complete.
"Bellas for Life. Can't believe we are wrapped," Brittany Snow shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "I love these beautiful women. #pitchperfect3."
Rebel Wilson added, "This is not the end. Bellas for life x."
While it's far too soon to talk a fourth movie, a few plotlines for the third installment have been uncovered. When Universal first announced the project, they teased moviegoers with one detail: "Get ready to have a Merry Pitchmas."
One familiar face who will be missing from the third movie is Skylar Astin. Back in December, the actor took to Twitter where he announced his departure from the film.
"Yes. As of now, the Trebles and I won't be in the third Pitch Perfect movie," he wrote. "They seem to be taking the story in a different direction."
At the same time, Skylar appeared more than supportive of his wife Anna Camp and the entire cast over the weekend before filming completed.
"Wishing this Barden Bella a wonderful last day of filming on PP3. She and the rest of the cast worked really hard to rock this one out for you guys!" he shared. "Now go home and get that puggle!"
Anna Kendrick and Hailee Steinfeld are also set to star in the movie with rumored cameos from Ruby Rose, Trinidad James and John Lithgow.
Pitch Perfect 3 is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2017.
(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal Family)