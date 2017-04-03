As is the case with any break up, there's taking the high road and then there's the very, very low road.

Bachelor Nation have seen the latter erupt when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, who recently engaged in a war of he-said, she-said over what actually led to their failed engagement.

Not all relationships have to end with the same drama and volatility we've come to expect from reality television splits, though. In fact, we've seen plenty of Bachelor and Bachelorette exes go their separate ways very amicably, and wait for it... actually celebrate their former flame's happiness.

There's still a fair share of former contestants who have done the exact opposite, of course, and that's why we've ranked 10 romantics who (for better or worse) sounded off on their ex, from admirably amicable to the lowest of blows.