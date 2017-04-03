As is the case with any break up, there's taking the high road and then there's the very, very low road.
Bachelor Nation have seen the latter erupt when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, who recently engaged in a war of he-said, she-said over what actually led to their failed engagement.
Not all relationships have to end with the same drama and volatility we've come to expect from reality television splits, though. In fact, we've seen plenty of Bachelor and Bachelorette exes go their separate ways very amicably, and wait for it... actually celebrate their former flame's happiness.
There's still a fair share of former contestants who have done the exact opposite, of course, and that's why we've ranked 10 romantics who (for better or worse) sounded off on their ex, from admirably amicable to the lowest of blows.
1. Emily Maynard and Jef Holm:
When news broke that the former Bachelorette was pregnant with her first child with husband Tyler Johnson, Emily's ex-fiancée from the 2012 season of The Bachelorette told E! News, "Emily is already a great mom. I'm sure she's beyond excited for this new addition to her family. [Emily's daughter] Ricki is going to be such a fun big sister. I'm so happy for them and wish them all the best."
2. Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff:
Despite calling off their engagement two months after Prince Farming's season of The Bachelor wrapped, Soules revealed in an interview with OK! magazine that he and Bischoff remained on the best of terms, and even shied away from addressing their fallout because it wasn't "appropriate for [him] to talk about things that happened when she's not here."
"She just went out for a glass of wine with my sister the other night," he shared. "We went through a really crazy thing and I'm lucky to have her in my life as a friend as a result."
3. Michelle Money & Cody Sattler:
Talk about a perfectly planned break up announcement. The Bachelor in Paradise co-stars called it quits in 2014, and in their lengthy statements released simultaneously, Michelle and Cody proved their was no love lost.
Sattler wrote in part, "Michelle and Brielle will always hold a special spot in my heart and I wish all the best for them. Michelle is someone I shared a relationship with but also someone I will always respect and consider a life long friend. I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to go on "Bachelor in Paradise" and to experience such amazing things with a beautiful woman. Those feeling and memories are something I will always cherish!"
His former ladylove added, "I feel very blessed and fortunate to have shared such beautiful memories with such an incredible guy. Bachelor in Paradise was more then I could have imagined. Cody truly has blessed my life and the life of my daughter in more ways than he will ever know. His positive impact on Brielle is something I will forever be grateful for."
4. Jillian Harris & Ed Swiderski:
After the dust had settled from Jillian and Ed's admittedly nasty split, she reflected on the lessons learned in a Q&A with Radar Online in 2013. She explained, "At the time, I felt like he was being so selfish and I felt so betrayed. But looking back, he just did what he wanted to do. And honestly, I believe that that is what you should do in a relationship because if you try to hold yourself back, then you're just going to end up hurting the person more."
Harris added, "So now in hindsight, I'm so happy Ed did what he wanted to do. You can't force somebody to be in love with you."
5. Marcuss Grodd & Lacy Faddoul:
Sure, Marcus called Lacy a "runaway bride" after their year-long marriage came to an end, but it's Lacy's anti-climactic response that lands her on this list purely because she did her best to take the high road. "Less Is Always More....," the former reality TV star's ominous Twitter message read.
We know better than to air our dirty laundry on social media, but Grodd's comments could've turned this split into an all-out feud, and Lacy nipped it in the bud.
6. Melissa Rycroft & Jason Mesnick:
This breakup is less about words exchanged and more about the situation. Jason ended things with Melissa on live television during the After the Final Rose episode of season 13, ultimately revealing he had feeling for runner-up Molly Malaney. (Jason and Molly are married today.) Rycroft's candid response? "You're such a bastard." Yikes.
7. Andi Dorfman & Josh Murray:
Where do we start with these two? Long story short, Dorfman wrote a tell-all book about the seven months she spent engaged to Murray. During their relationship, Andi claimed her fiancée prohibited her from taking photos with other men, and said that he "often behaved like an emotional abuser." She wrote, "If I talked to another man, I was a 'whore.' If I disagreed, I was 'argumentative.'"
Murray denied such allegations during his time on Bachelor in Paradise.
8. Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray:
Let's keep this one short and not-so sweet, but a full breakdown of Amanda and Josh's demise can be read here and here. After Stanton opened up to E! News about their ups and downs, explaining that Josh was "extremely controlling" of her. She added, "This whole break up has been really, really hard on me and the aftermath has been really hard on me."
In response, Murray threatened legal action against the mother of two. "However, if Amanda or any of her friends and family continue to speak falsehoods, misrepresentations, and defame my name, I will have no choice but to move forward with legal actions as I've been advised to do, although I'm really trying not to," he told us.
9. Jake Pavelka & Vienna Girardi:
This infamous Bachelor couple sit down for a post-split interview in 2010, and what ensued was not pretty. "You are a fame whore is what you are," Vienna said, while Jake told his former fiancé, "I'm disgusted with you." He accused her of undermining him, while she said he treated her like a child and was mean to her.
10. Shayne Lamas & Matt Grant:
This one cuts deep. After Grant and Lamas' relationship ended on a sour note after season 12, he didn't mince words when it came to addressing his feelings toward her. "Did I find true love on the show? Um, no. Not one little bit," Matt recalled. "I proposed to a woman who was about a foot and a half shorter than me, who had nothing in common with me, and thought there were palm trees in London. Did I make a mistake? Yes. Did I look like an idiot? Yes. Do I regret it? A little bit."
Lamas fired back, and in alleged blog post, asked rhetorically, "What I don't understand is why Matt hasn't finally confessed that he is gay and the very first gay Bachelor."