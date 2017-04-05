Cringe! Kyle Gets a Call From His Ex Lisbeth While Spending Time With Megan on The Arrangement: Watch
This diva isn't afraid to break a sweat.
Just take a quick scroll through Maryse's Instagram and you'll quickly realize this Total Divas star puts in major work at the gym. The results are obviously worth all that time and dedication because, whether she's supporting husband The Miz ringside at WWE events, posing on the red carpet or hitting the beach in bikinis, the WWE Superstar's body is seriously banging!
And, lucky for us, the 34-year-old pro wrestler exclusively chatted with E! News to reveal her diet and the explosive fitness routine that keeps her looking strong, lean and mean.
"My favorite thing do is HITT workouts, or high interval intensity workouts," she told us. "I like to do that because I'm not really a cardio person. HITT is basically working your entire body, and it's burning [calories] for about eight to 12 hours after you work out."
She continued, "A HITT workout is basically three to four complexes and a complex is about three exercises that you can do about three to four times with no rest. Your heart rate is always up and you're lifting weights."
Maryse also encourages women to not be scared of picking up dumbbells. It's really the key for getting the best results.
"Women are sometimes afraid they'll get bulky and big, but that's not true," she explained. "You'll get curves and just be lean, very lean. That's the trick. Doing cardio is not really going to help in that way."
Also, instead of a strict food plan, Maryse prefers to practice moderation between healthy meals and indulging in her favorite sweets and treats.
"I love chocolate cake," she confesses. "I'm French. I also love cheese and bread, so I could just live on that. But I can't do that to myself, so I have to moderate. Chocolate cake twice a week, definitely, then high protein, low carbs and low fats."
Mmm...chocolate cake? Sign us up, stat!
According to Maryse, her philosophy is all about maintaining a lifestyle of positive, balanced habits as opposed to adhering to a rigid set of rules.
"Eating is 80 percent of everything," she said. "Working out for an hour is really easy, but the rest of the day is 23 hours and that's the hardest part."
Well, girl, you're making it look so very easy!
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!