This d­iva isn't afraid to break a sweat.

Just take a quick scroll through Maryse's Instagram and you'll quickly realize this Total Divas star puts in major work at the gym. The results are obviously worth all that time and dedication because, whether she's supporting husband The Miz ringside at WWE events, posing on the red carpet or hitting the beach in bikinis, the WWE Superstar's body is seriously banging!

And, lucky for us, the 34-year-old pro wrestler exclusively chatted with E! News to reveal her diet and the explosive fitness routine that keeps her looking strong, lean and mean.

"My favorite thing do is HITT workouts, or high interval intensity workouts," she told us. "I like to do that because I'm not really a cardio person. HITT is basically working your entire body, and it's burning [calories] for about eight to 12 hours after you work out."