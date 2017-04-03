Stuart Ramson/Invision for Quaker Oats; Brennan Lashever/ABImages via AP Images
Did Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally and officially confirm their romance?
According to celebrity blog Fameolous, the two were spotted eating dinner together on Sunday night in the East Village in New York City.
In the photo, you can see Holmes clearly, wearing glasses, a black jacket and a ponytail. Though it's harder to see Foxx, you can make out the back of his head and his distinct style: a white fedora and faded sunglasses (both of which he wore in his most recent Instagram photo).
Meanwhile, romance rumors have circulated the duo since 2013 when they were photographed dancing together at a charity event, and they've been pretty much non-stop ever since.
Though both of their reps have denied the reports as "categorically untrue," former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan chatted on the Allegedly podcast in June and made waves by seemingly confirming they are, in fact, together.
When asked about Foxx, Jordan said, "[He's a] good friend of mine. Never [hooked up with him]." When asked about his relationship with Holmes, Jordan added, "He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy."
Though Jordan retracted her statements after they made major headlines, sources have also confirmed to E! News that Holmes and Foxx have been dating for "years."
One insider said it's "not a secret among their friends."
The source also mentioned that they've been able to keep it under wraps by strategically coordinating their arrivals and departures in able to be at the same place at the same time but not attract too much attention.
We were told they also made sure to never been seen in public together...well that is, until now.