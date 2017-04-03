Did Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally and officially confirm their romance?

According to celebrity blog Fameolous, the two were spotted eating dinner together on Sunday night in the East Village in New York City.

In the photo, you can see Holmes clearly, wearing glasses, a black jacket and a ponytail. Though it's harder to see Foxx, you can make out the back of his head and his distinct style: a white fedora and faded sunglasses (both of which he wore in his most recent Instagram photo).

Meanwhile, romance rumors have circulated the duo since 2013 when they were photographed dancing together at a charity event, and they've been pretty much non-stop ever since.