If a picture is worth a thousand words, we can only imagine what a tell-all book would be worth.

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant is penning a tell-all book about her relationship with the Suits actress, but a source tells E! News that 52-year-old Grant's motives might not be as innocent as they seem. Markle, 35, and Grant grew up with completely separate lives despite sharing the same father.

"Samantha Grant doesn't have a relationship with Meghan Markle and she never has," the source tells E! News. "As they were 17 years apart, they were never raised in the same house. Meghan was raised an only child by her loving parents."

As rumors begin to swirl that an engagement to Prince Harry could be imminent, the source says Grant's actions seem to be taking "advantage" of Markle.