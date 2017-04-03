Rebel Wilson Proclaims "This Is Not the End" for the Bellas as Pitch Perfect 3 Officially Wraps Filming
If a picture is worth a thousand words, we can only imagine what a tell-all book would be worth.
Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant is penning a tell-all book about her relationship with the Suits actress, but a source tells E! News that 52-year-old Grant's motives might not be as innocent as they seem. Markle, 35, and Grant grew up with completely separate lives despite sharing the same father.
"Samantha Grant doesn't have a relationship with Meghan Markle and she never has," the source tells E! News. "As they were 17 years apart, they were never raised in the same house. Meghan was raised an only child by her loving parents."
As rumors begin to swirl that an engagement to Prince Harry could be imminent, the source says Grant's actions seem to be taking "advantage" of Markle.
"This woman who she hardly knows, who has had a lifelong history of lying and manipulation is setting her sights on her for no reason," the source tells us. "In their very limited contact, Meghan has never been anything but nice to her and for the majority of those interactions, Meghan was just a little girl. This is an old, jealous woman (she is in her 50s! who does this in their 50s?) doing anything she can to take advantage of the situation to sell lies for money and fame.
"Meghan has never done anything to her and continues to take the high road."
E! News has reached out to Grant for comment.
Grant recently changed her last name to Markle, which our source says indicates a desire to get to know the activist.
"Recently Samantha changed her name from Samantha Grant to Samantha Markle. If she hates Meghan so much, why is she suddenly trying to share an identity with her?" the source mused.
Grant has spoken out on Twitter about her book and Markle, tweeting, "Maybe when she is more mature and she reads the book she'll understand some of it. She won't like some of it she might [sic]."
But our source maintains Markle has never had a relationship with Grant, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is now wheelchair bound.
"Meghan was raised as an only child and split her time between her parents' homes. Her parents were divorced when she was 1-and-a-half years old and she largely lived with her mom though her parents had an extremely amicable relationship and co-parented often, having Sunday supper and taking vacations together," the insider explains.
"Samantha was not a part of that life and in no way shape or form did Samantha raise Meghan until she was 12. Meghan saw her on occasionally at family functions but never on a regular basis. For about two weeks when Meghan was 12, Samantha moved in with her dad (and Meghan was still splitting time between homes). She has seen her once since then. It's been 23 years."