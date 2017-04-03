Yolanda Hadid, the proud mother of Gigi, Anwar and Bella Hadid, had more than one reason to celebrate at The Daily Front Row's third annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards this weekend.
The former supermodel was the recipient of the Mother of the Year Award, but she also swung by the event to accept daughter Gigi Hadid's honor for Best Design Debut. Gigi's collection with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyxGigi, led to the FLAs honor as one of the most influential and courageous influencers on Hollywood style.
But for Yolanda, the awards aren't nearly as important as what she gets to do on a daily basis.
"I'm just honored to be a mom every day," said the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "I love being a mom. Every day I feel like it's a blessing."
Being a mom also means that when your kids are sick, you help them out—and for Yolanda, this means accepting awards when Gigi can't be there. While Gigi was stuck at home sick, Yolanda told E! News that she was disappointed that Gigi couldn't be a part of the night's festivities.
"We were looking forward to getting ready together," Yolanda said before adding, "but unfortunately, she has the flu and still had a fever this morning, so it was just not meant to be right now."
Even though Gigi's decision to expand from catwalk to concept art was a major career move, it didn't feel like much of a change from her proud mother's point of view. When asked how she felt about Gigi receiving the honor, Yolanda went on to explain that Gigi has always had a flair for fashion.
"It feels natural," she said. "[Gigi]'s been doing her own thing her whole life, even at a young age when I would dress her shirt and waist. She's always had her own vibe, so it almost feels like it's just an extension of something that has been part of her."
With all the world in love with Bella and Gigi, one might suspect that Yolanda was the sole protector of the secret parenting formula, but Yolanda insisted that there isn't just one trick to being a good mother.
"No two children are alike," she said. "We need to honor who they are authentically as a human being and I think that's when children really can flourish. I've never believed in putting them all in one box, that one education is right for all of them or one parenting style. They're all different."
Not only did the event honor Yolanda and Gigi, but also was a time when the star could celebrate feeling good for the first time since her diagnosis with Lyme Disease in 2012. The star also recently announced that she will host her own Lifetime TV show to coach aspiring models, which will be possible because of her improving health.
"For the first time, I can say I'm feeling really good," she said happily. "I still have to live a very conscientious life. I'm in remission and still continuing to search for a cure for Lyme Disease, but I'm the best I've felt in six years, so I'm just grateful."