Yolanda Hadid, the proud mother of Gigi, Anwar and Bella Hadid, had more than one reason to celebrate at The Daily Front Row's third annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards this weekend.

The former supermodel was the recipient of the Mother of the Year Award, but she also swung by the event to accept daughter Gigi Hadid's honor for Best Design Debut. Gigi's collection with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyxGigi, led to the FLAs honor as one of the most influential and courageous influencers on Hollywood style.

But for Yolanda, the awards aren't nearly as important as what she gets to do on a daily basis.