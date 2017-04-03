There's a reason ladies love long lashes.

Paris Jackson delivered spring beauty inspiration at the LA Fashion Awards on Sunday. The model appeared with minimal makeup, reasserting that subtle radiance will go a long way in warm weather. Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter is a natural beauty, so all that was needed to complement her dewy skin was nude eye shadow, raspberry lips and—the statement piece—long, wispy lashes.

As you already know, fake lashes brighten and open your eyes, bringing more attention to your features. The best part: Adding drama to your eyes instantly decreases the amount of makeup that you need to put on to look flawless.