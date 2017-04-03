Looking good, Reza Farahan!
The Shahs of Sunset has embarked on a mission to reach his healthiest self, and all that hard work has certainly paid off! So much so, that the Bravo fixture has shed 40 pounds from his figure.
Reza took to Instagram on Monday with the latest update regarding his new and improved lifestyle, sharing a before and after photo of his face nearly four months apart.
"Does my face look different?" he wrote. "On the left is December 20th 2016 and 40lbs heavier and the right is a photo I just snapped! I'm almost there, but I'm not gonna rest until I have a six pack! I'm actually going to try to be healthier and have a better body than I had in my 20's, and a bitch was lookin' fly back then."
Farahan also shared a side-by-side image of his mid-section exactly three months after beginning a weight loss program, and the results are impressive.
He captioned his success shot, "The day after Christmas I started a weight loss program and a bitch has been hard at work! I wanted to get my body back to where it used to be in my 20's and 30's! I'm not gonna lie, it was hard AF, but a bitch was diligent and a bitch was militant and a bitch did it! I LOST 40 F'ing LBS and I feel great! Just thought I'd share!"
So how did Reza do it? Well, according to his social media pages, the celeb has spent plenty of time in the gym running and lifting weights. In his own words, "Been hitting the gym hard AF and dieting like a biznatch."
He's even inspired by his own athletic past, and during the Los Angeles Marathon, hit the treadmill in solidarity with his fellow runners.
"5 mile run today, in support of all the @lamarathon runners! And if our bored and don't know, a bitch ran the LA Marathon in 1998 in 3:22," he captioned a video himself. (And yes, there is photographic evidence of Reza running.)
Congratulations, Reza! Keep sweating.