Looking good, Reza Farahan!

The Shahs of Sunset has embarked on a mission to reach his healthiest self, and all that hard work has certainly paid off! So much so, that the Bravo fixture has shed 40 pounds from his figure.

Reza took to Instagram on Monday with the latest update regarding his new and improved lifestyle, sharing a before and after photo of his face nearly four months apart.

"Does my face look different?" he wrote. "On the left is December 20th 2016 and 40lbs heavier and the right is a photo I just snapped! I'm almost there, but I'm not gonna rest until I have a six pack! I'm actually going to try to be healthier and have a better body than I had in my 20's, and a bitch was lookin' fly back then."

Farahan also shared a side-by-side image of his mid-section exactly three months after beginning a weight loss program, and the results are impressive.