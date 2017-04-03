E! News played the "That's So Awkward" game with Smurfs stars Demi Lovato and Joe Manganielloand, as the title ensures, things got weird!
First up in the always entertaining game was: "If you had to eat one celeb who would you pick?" Immediately both Joe and Demi questioned, "Eat?!" Joe turned up the awkward by adding, "Like cannibal? On the mountain?" After a long discussion, they landed on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Although, Joe thinks he would be "tough" and "gamey".
While the first question took some time, one of the easiest questions given to Joe was what he would get for dinner if he had $5 to spend at 7-Eleven. Without hesitation Joe said Slim Jims, and gave his best Macho Man Randy Savage "Snap into a Slim Jim!" impression.
Jason Merritt/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The awkwardness wasn't all for Joe though. E! asked Demi, "If you were an animal, what would your mating call be?" Demi responded with a very timid, "Rawr." She followed up by adding, "Not very sexy!"
What wasn't awkward? Demi's love for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. When asked which Kardashian sister Demi would choose to be her personal assistant for the day, the pop singer responded, "I love Kim. Kim is a friend of mine. She's sweet. She's awesome." When asked who she'd want to be stuck in an elevator with: Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift , or Kanye West, Demi said, "I'd want to learn what Kanye is actually thinking, so probably Kanye."
Throughout the uncomfortable questioning, Demi and Joe learned they have something in common. Demi had a sandwich at a Subway in Anaheim named after her, while Joe has his face on Primanti Brothers, a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh famously known for topping their subs with items like French fries and coleslaw.
What question would was too awkward to answer? "What's the most painful thing you've waxed?" Surprisingly, the Magic Mike star has never had anything waxed. While, Demi immediately broke out into laughter and said, "I'm not answering that question!"
Continue the laughs by seeing these two in Smurfs: The Lost Village, which premieres this Friday.