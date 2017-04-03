E! News played the "That's So Awkward" game with Smurfs stars Demi Lovato and Joe Manganielloand, as the title ensures, things got weird!

First up in the always entertaining game was: "If you had to eat one celeb who would you pick?" Immediately both Joe and Demi questioned, "Eat?!" Joe turned up the awkward by adding, "Like cannibal? On the mountain?" After a long discussion, they landed on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Although, Joe thinks he would be "tough" and "gamey".

While the first question took some time, one of the easiest questions given to Joe was what he would get for dinner if he had $5 to spend at 7-Eleven. Without hesitation Joe said Slim Jims, and gave his best Macho Man Randy Savage "Snap into a Slim Jim!" impression.